Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Gimenez got aboard in the eighth inning on an infield single and then stole second. The speedy infielder has gone five games without a multi-hit effort, but he's still gotten aboard safely in 10 of 13 games in May. He's slashing a strong .323/.340/.552 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored and three stolen bases through 31 contests this season.