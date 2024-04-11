Gimenez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Gimenez has hit safely in all but one game this season. The second baseman is batting .326 with no home runs, seven RBI, 10 runs scored, two steals, five doubles and a triple. He has batted second against right-handed pitchers, and with Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor behind him in the order, Gimenez is in position to score a lot of runs if he can continue to get on base.