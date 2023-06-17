Cleveland selected the contract of Norris from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Norris will provide the Guardians with some bullpen depth while with the club. The southpaw posted a 6.93 ERA with a 1.91 WHIP in 37.2 innings over 14 appearances with Columbus prior to the promotion.
