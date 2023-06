Campbell had right elbow surgery and could return in a couple months, Baseball America reports.

He was held back in extended spring training to start the year because of an elbow injury, and it's unclear when he had the surgery, but it evidently wasn't Tommy John surgery, given his reported timeline. Campbell was an exciting pitching prospect entering the 2022 draft, but he has not pitched in official games since the Guardians selected him with the 37th overall pick.