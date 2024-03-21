The Guardians' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate placed Campbell (elbow) on its full-season injured list.

Since being selected by the Guardians with the 37th overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Campbell has yet to make his professional debut. He looks like he'll have to wait until at least the 2025 season to do so, as the Guardians are already discounting the possibility of the right-hander toeing the rubber in 2024. Campbell underwent ulnar nerve decompression surgery on his right elbow on May 23, 2023 and had been expected to pitch in 2024, but he may have suffered a setback at some point over the last few months.