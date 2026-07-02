Guardians' Justin Campbell: Injured before first Triple-A start

Campbell suffered a left oblique injury Wednesday while warming up prior to what was going to be his first start with Triple-A Columbus, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Campbell had recently earned a promotion after collecting a 2.61 ERA and 66:27 K:BB over 51.2 innings covering 15 starts between Single-A Lake County and Double-A Akron. He is still being evaluated, so there's no word yet regarding how much time he'll miss. The No. 37 overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Campbell didn't make his pro debut until this season due to a pair of elbow surgeries and a wrist operation.