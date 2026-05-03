The Guardians promoted Campbell from High-A Lake County to Double-A Akron on Sunday.

The No. 37 overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Campbell didn't make his professional debut until April after requiring a nerve decompression surgery on his right elbow in May 2023, Tommy John surgery in April 2024 and right wrist surgery in October 2024. Despite the lengthy layoff from pitching, Campbell performed effectively at High-A to begin the season, earning the promotion after producing a 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB In 15 innings over his six starts.