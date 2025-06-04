Campbell (elbow/wrist) appears on track to begin pitching in games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League during the first week of July, SI.com reports.

The No. 37 overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Campbell has been snakebitten on the health front since being selected and is still waiting to make his professional debut. After previously undergoing nerve decompression surgery on his right elbow in May 2023, Campbell then required Tommy John surgery on the same elbow last April. Additionally, Campbell had another procedure Oct. 1 of last year, when he underwent surgery to address De Quervain tenosynovitis on his right wrist. Campbell looks to be making good progress in his rehab program for the elbow and wrist issues, but given his long layoff, it's fair to expect some rust once he eventually makes his debut in Arizona.