Campbell is being held back in extended spring training as he deals with an elbow injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Callis says Cleveland is hopeful to get Campbell back during the first half of the season, so it sounds like this will require months, not weeks. A 6-foot-7 righty who combines quality stuff with deception, Campbell has a chance to really improve his stock if he can get healthy. He hasn't pitched professionally since Cleveland selected him with the 37th overall pick last year.