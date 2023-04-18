Pilkington was recalled from Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Pilkington will serve as the 27th man during a doubleheader versus the Tigers. The left-hander has been starting at Columbus and will likely be in line to eat up some innings in relief Tuesday.
