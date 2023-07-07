Pilkington was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday.
This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for outfielder Dominic Canzone, who is joining the Diamondbacks ahead of Friday's game versus the Pirates. Pilkington, 25, has made only appearance at the MLB level in 2023, and that was with the Guardians in April.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Konnor Pilkington: Traded to Arizona•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Recalled from minors•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Headed back to minors•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Added as 27th man•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Optioned to Triple-A•