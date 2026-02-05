default-cbs-image
Pilkington elected to become a free agent Thursday.

Pilkington was booted off the Nationals' 40-man roster last week and has decided to test out free agency rather than accept an outright assignment. The southpaw collected a 4.45 ERA and 34:17 K:BB over 28.1 innings with Washington last season.

