Konnor Pilkington: Becomes free agent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pilkington elected to become a free agent Thursday.
Pilkington was booted off the Nationals' 40-man roster last week and has decided to test out free agency rather than accept an outright assignment. The southpaw collected a 4.45 ERA and 34:17 K:BB over 28.1 innings with Washington last season.
