The Nationals selected Pilkington's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

The lefty will provide length in the bullpen behind Tuesday's starter, Brad Lord, who is making his first start since early May after 26 consecutive relief appearances. Pilkington has posted a 2.59 ERA and 50:27 K:BB over 41.2 frames this season with Rochester.

