The Guardians optioned Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus following Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.
Cleveland summoned Pilkington from Triple-A to serve as its 27th man for the twin bill, but he wasn't needed out of the bullpen. The 25-year-old lefty should step back into the Columbus rotation, unless the Guardians elect to call him back up when the team next needs a fifth starter Monday versus the Rockies in Cleveland. The Guardians have an opening in the rotation after the struggling Hunter Gaddis was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday.
