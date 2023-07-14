Pilkington was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, per the MLB transaction log.
Pilkington was designated for assignment Friday and will head back to the minors. He's thrown only two innings in the majors this season and has a 9.53 ERA with a 2.22 WHIP across 39.2 frames with Reno for the campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Konnor Pilkington: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Konnor Pilkington: Traded to Arizona•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Recalled from minors•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Headed back to minors•
-
Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Added as 27th man•