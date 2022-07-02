site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Luke Maile: Not starting matinee
RotoWire Staff
Maile isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Maile went 1-for-13 with three strikeouts over his last four games and will be out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup. Sandy Leon is starting at catcher and batting eighth.
