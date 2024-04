Maile will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Maile will get his fifth start behind the plate in the Reds' 12th game of the season Wednesday while Tyler Stephenson rests. Though Stephenson still appears to be viewed as the Reds' No. 1 catcher, Maile looks like he'll get the chance to start once per series while Cincinnati looks to keep Stephenson fresh for the duration of the campaign.