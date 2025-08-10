Maile will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Maile will enter the starting nine for just the third time since he was called up from Triple-A Omaha on July 4. Even with the Royals moving Freddy Fermin at the trade deadline while not adding a third catcher to the active roster, Maile is expected to see few opportunities while top backstop Salvador Perez shoulders a heavy workload behind the dish.