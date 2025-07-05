The Royals selected Maile's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Salvador Perez has been playing through a bit of calf tightness recently, so the Royals will bring up Maile to provide a bit of insurance behind the plate in case Perez ends up on the IL. The 34-year-old Maile has done well in the minors this year, slashing .280/.416/.354 through 101 plate appearances at Triple-A. Drew Waters was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding move.