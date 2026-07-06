Royals' Luke Maile: Belts three-run homer Monday

Maile went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, one walk and an additional run scored during the Royals' 15-1 win over the Phillies on Monday.

The Royals jumped ahead with six runs in the first inning, which was capped off by Maile's three-run long ball off All-Star southpaw Cristopher Sanchez. It was Maile's first major-league game of the season after his contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha by the Royals on Thursday. The veteran catcher could see some reps behind home plate on days when Carter Jensen is not in the lineup, as Salvador Perez is being limited to DH duties while managing a sore elbow.