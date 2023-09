Maile went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians.

Maile and the rest of the lineup overcame a short outing from starter Hunter Greene (three IP, seven runs, three HR). The journeyman catcher belted a solo home run in the third third inning then lashed a two-out, two-run single in the fifth which plated the game-winning run. Maile has six home runs, 25 RBI and a .723 OPS over 75 games.