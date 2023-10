The Reds re-signed Maile to a one-year contract Thursday with a club option for 2025.

Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports that the guaranteed value of the deal is $3.5 million. Maile owns an underwhelming .212/.275/.328 career batting line in 380 major-league games, but the 32-year-old catcher has a solid defensive reputation and will return as an active backup to Tyler Stephenson, who often gets starts in the DH role.