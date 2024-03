Maile went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's spring game against San Francisco.

Balls were flying out the park in Scottsdale, as the two teams combined for 10 home runs in a 19-11 victory for the Reds. Maile's grand slam was one of seven homers for Cincinnati. He's on a tear this spring, batting .471 with a 1.432 OPS, including two home runs and nine RBI. Maile is slated to be the backup at catcher to Tyler Stephenson.