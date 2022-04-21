Mercado went 3-for-7 with two RBI and a run scored across both games in Wednesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Considering Mercado went just 1-for-7 during last weekend's series versus the Giants, this was an encouraging pair of games. The 27-year-old started in right field and batted eighth in both contests. For the season, he's slashing .188/.188/.563 with three home runs, nine RBI and four runs scored through nine contests. The Guardians' current COVID-19 outbreak should keep him in a regular role if he avoids getting sick, but Mercado will likely be a part-time player once everyone's healthy.