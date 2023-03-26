The Guardians acquired Hajjar on Saturday as the player to be named later in the Feb. 8 deal that sent Will Benson to Cincinnati.

Hajjar has now been traded twice in his short professional career. He was dealt from Minnesota to Cincinnati in the trade that sent Tyler Mahle to Minnesota last August, and he'll now head to Cleveland prior to the start of the 2023 campaign. A second-round pick in 2021, the 22-year-old Hajjar registered a 3.61 ERA and 83:32 K:BB over 52.1 innings between Low-A Fort Myers and High-A Dayton in 2022. He'll likely report to one of the Guardians' lower-level affiliates to begin 2023.