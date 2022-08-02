Hajjar was traded from the Twins to the Reds on Tuesday along with Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand in exchange for Tyler Mahle, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The lone pitcher heading back to Cincinnati, Hajjar turns 22 in a week and logged a 2.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 71:22 K:BB in 43.2 innings through 12 starts at Low-A. He might be assigned to High-A directly or in the coming weeks. Improving his control will be key for the 6-foot-5 lefty to make it as a starting pitcher.