Single-A Fort Myers reinstated Hajjar (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Sunday and assigned him to the Twins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Hajjar was roughed up Monday in his return to action in the FCL following a one-month absence due to a left shoulder strain. He worked just 1.2 innings in his start while allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and four walks. Hajjar could need a few more outings in the FCL to shake off some rust before he gets another look in the Fort Myers rotation.