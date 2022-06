Hajjar was placed on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Fort Myers on Wednesday with a left shoulder strain, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Hajjar lasted only two innings during his last appearance for the Mussels on June 7, and he'll now be sidelined for at least a week after being diagnosed with a strained shoulder. The 21-year-old has a 2.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB over 35.1 innings this season.