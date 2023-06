Kwan went 4-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Kwan had collected a total of four hits over his last six contests before Saturday's strong showing. The outfielder still went a fifth straight game without an extra-base hit. He's up to a .263/.342/.349 slash line with two home runs, 21 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 44 runs scored through 70 contests as the Guardians' primary leadoff hitter.