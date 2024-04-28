Kwan went 2-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base Saturday in an extra-inning victory versus Atlanta.

Kwan's speed was on display throughout the contest, as neither of his base knocks left the infield and he crossed the plate on a steal of home in the eighth inning. The third-year outfielder had had an impressive beginning to the campaign, notching at least one hit in 17 of his 26 contests. He's slashing .345/.378/.469 with three homers, eight RBI, 25 runs and three thefts through 119 plate appearances.