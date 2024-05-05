Kwan will undergo an MRI on his injured left hamstring Sunday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Kwan tweaked the hamstring during Saturday's game against the Angels while making a play in the outfield. More should be known about a potential injured list stint and timetable following the exam. Kwan is off to an excellent start this season, slashing .353/.407/.496 over 32 games.
