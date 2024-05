Kwan (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Lake County on Saturday.

Kwan is scheduled to play both Saturday and Sunday. It's not clear if he'll be moved up to another affiliate following those games, but it seems Kwan has a good chance to beat the four-week projection he was given when he went on the injured list May 6. The Guardians' current road trip features a three-game series from Monday to Wednesday at Colorado before they come home for six games beginning Friday.