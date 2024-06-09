Kwan went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Marlins.

Kwan has received fairly regular rest since returning from a hamstring injury, but he's been money when in the lineup. Over five games since his return, he's gone 9-for-18 (.500) with three RBI and eight runs scored. The outfielder is up to a .371/.431/.523 slash line with four homers, 14 RBI, 36 runs scored and three stolen bases across 37 contests this season. Kwan is likely to remain cautious on the basepaths given his history of hamstring injuries, but it's his bat-to-ball skills that drive his production.