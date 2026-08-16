Guardians' Steven Kwan: Scores on double steal

Kwan went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a two runs scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

With runners at the corners in the seventh inning, the Guardians ran a double-steal with Chase DeLauter taking off for second base and Kwan scoring on the throw. Kwan has hit safely in 13 of the last 14 games, during which he's posted a .411/.493/.500 slash line and scored 12 runs. He's experienced a remarkable turnaround in 2026. After being dropped to ninth in the order and batting just .206 on June 22, Kwan has slashed .368/.449/.461 in 43 games played since then.