Kwan went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two total RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Twins.

Kwan led off the game with a solo shot off Joe Ryan, his first of three hits on the day and his third home run this season (his first since Aug. 7). Kwan also extended his hit streak to seven games -- he's gone 12-for-30 (.400) with five extra-base hits in that span. Overall, he's slashing .278/.375/.346 through 587 plate appearances this season with 75 runs scored, 30 RBI and 10 stolen bases.