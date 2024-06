Kwan went 4-for-5 with one RBI in Sunday's loss to Toronto.

Kwan has been unstoppable since returning from a hamstring injury on May 31, hitting safely in all 11 games while batting a torrid .535 with one home run, six RBI and 11 runs scored. The 26-year-old's hot streak has propelled his average to a league-leading .398, more than 70 points higher than second place.