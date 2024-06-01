Kwan is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus Washington.
Kwan will head to the bench after he went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in his return to the lineup Friday after missing nearly four weeks with a hamstring injury. David Fly will slot in at left field while Kyle Manzardo enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats sixth against the Nationals.
