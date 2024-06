Kwan went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

The Guardians only managed eight hits in total on the day, all singles, but Kwan still kept rolling from the leadoff spot. The 26-year-old has hit safely in 10 straight games since returning from a hamstring injury, batting an incredible .500 (19-for-38) over that stretch to push his slash line on the season to .386/.447/.538 with four homers, three steals, 16 RBI and 39 runs in 42 contests.