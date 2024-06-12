Kwan went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.

The 26-year-old outfielder just keeps raking. Kwan has hit safely in seven straight games since returning from a hamstring injury at the end of May, batting a blistering .520 (13-for-25) over that stretch, and the only thing keeping him from leading the majors with his .380 batting average is the time he missed due to the injury, as he doesn't yet have enough plate appearances to qualify. Kwan's 3-for-7 performance on the basepaths is a bit troubling, but with four homers and 38 runs through 39 contests, he's on pace for career highs in both categories.