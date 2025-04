Kwan went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

Kwan got the Guardians on the board with a third-inning home run. It was the fourth homer of the season for Kwan, who's hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 15-for-43 (.349) with three home runs and 11 RBI.