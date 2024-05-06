The Guardians expect Kwan to miss approximately four weeks after placing him on the 10-day injured list earlier Monday with an acute left hamstring strain, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Kwan was diagnosed with the acute hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI following his early exit from Saturday's 7-1 win over the Angels. With imaging determining that he sustained more than a mild injury, Kwan will be sidelined well beyond the minimum 10 days, and a more precise return date likely won't come into focus until he reaches the point in his rehab where he's performing baseball activities. The Guardians are likely to turn to Estevan Florial, Ramon Laureano and Gabriel Arias to fill in for Kwan in the corner outfield, while prospect Kyle Manzardo was promoted from Triple-A Columbus on Monday and should take on an everyday role at designated hitter for at least the next few weeks.