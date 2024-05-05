Kwan (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Kwan is out of the lineup for just the second time all season, with his absence coming as no surprise after he was removed from Saturday's 7-1 win left hamstring tightness. The 26-year-old is slated to undergo an MRI on Sunday, but the Guardians have yet to provide an update on the findings from those tests. Until the team offers more clarity on his status, Kwan should be viewed as day-to-day heading into Cleveland's upcoming seven-game week.