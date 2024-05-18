Kwan (hamstring) participated in batting practice Friday for the first time since he went on the injured list, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

"He's progressing well," manager Stephen Vogt said before Friday's series opener against Minnesota. "Still don't have a timetable, but the fact that he's already back to baseball activity is a good sign. He's feeling well and been running relatively pain-free, so he's on a good track." Kwan was initially given a four-week timeline when he went on the injured list, so it's encouraging that he's resumed baseball activities halfway through that expected absence. The Guardians are likely to take things cautiously with Kwan given his history of hamstring issues, so it's unclear when he might be able to go out on a rehab assignment.