Kwan will be placed on the injured list Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athleticreports.

The 26-year-old left Saturday's game due to left hamstring tightness and will now be sidelined for at least the next week and a half. The results of Kwan's MRI aren't yet known, so it's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined. Prospect Kyle Manzardo will be joining the Guardians for his first taste of the big leagues in Kwan's absence.