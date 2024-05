Kwan was lifted from Saturday's game against the Angels due to left hamstring tightness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Kwan looked to tweak his hamstring while chasing down a flyball in the top of the third inning and was removed prior to the top of the fourth. It's not clear at this point whether he might require an MRI, but the Guardians figure to offer an update on his condition after the game.