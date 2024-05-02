Kwan went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Kwan's RBI triple in the fifth inning gave the Guardians a 2-0 lead, and he plated the decisive run with a double in the 10th. He ended up a home run short of the cycle in Wednesday's strong performance. The leadoff hitter has gone 11-for-28 (.393) during his seven-game hitting streak, and he's slashing an excellent .360/.403/.512 with three homers, 11 RBI, 27 runs scored, three stolen bases, six doubles and two triples over 29 contests this season.