Kwan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

He led off the game by ripping a Chris Sale sinker down the right-field line, but not much else went right for the Guardians on the night. Kwan managed only 11 homers total in his first two big-league seasons, but the 26-year-old already has three in 25 games to begin 2024. He's still making plenty of contact too, sitting third in the AL in batting average at .343, just behind Jose Altuve (.346) and Salvador Perez (.344).