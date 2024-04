Kwan went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

It's already Kwan's 10th multi-hit game of the season but his first one with four base knocks. He hasn't done a ton of running yet for a guy who has gotten on base at a .394 clip, but Kwan picked up his second steal in this one and first since March 29. The 26-year-old also already has a couple home runs after hitting only five in 718 plate appearances last season.