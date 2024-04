Kwan went 3-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

Kwan is batting .400 (14-for-35) during his active eight-game hitting streak. He continues to put the ball in play with great success, batting .372 over 17 contests this season. He's added two home runs, five RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base. Kwan can still chip in a bit more with speed, but he's doing everything else right from atop the Guardians' order.