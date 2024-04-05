Kwan went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

Kwan logged multiple hits for the third game in a row and the fifth time in eight contests this season. The outfielder is batting a stellar .385 with a home run, three RBI and 10 runs scored over eight contests at the top of a surprisingly productive Guardians lineup. Some of his success comes from it being early in the season, but Kwan hit .298 as a rookie in 2022 before dropping to .268 last season -- he's on track for a better showing if he can avoid lengthy slumps in 2024.